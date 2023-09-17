I am not dating Harmonize, Laika

Monday, September 18, 2023
By Mariam Nakalema

Last week, many people gawked when a video of a bikini-clad Laika Umuhoza and Tanzanian star, Harmonize did rounds on the internet

In the now viral video, Laika is seen gyrating on the “I am single” singer’s crotch, an act that sent temperatures soaring.   They were dancing to her song, Nzuuno

Whereas some were happy Laika was making musical strides by chilling with the musical big boys of the region, others argued that she wasn’t doing her reputation a favour by chilling with a known philanderer.   

Laika however says her advisors should take a chill pill. She reckons she met Harmonize long before she made it big in the industry.

       “We are known to each other.  I requested him for a collaboration song and he accepted. I was in Tanzania to record a song, which will be out soon. We are not lovers but even if we were, where is the problem?” she asked during the Imara Girls Festival where she performed.   

Harmonize’s collaborations with Ugandan artists including Eddy Kenzo and Spice Diana have been top bangers and we hope for the same for Laika.

