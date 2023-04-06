I am not a lady to start missing Bobi Wine- Bucha man

By Hussein Kiganda

Musician Mark Bugembe alias Buchaman fumed over Kyagulanyi Sentamu’s (Bobi Wine) claim that he ( Buchaman) misses him.

Recently, during an interview, Bobi Wine claimed he was missing his old-time friend Buchaman for his funny jokes and comic vibe.

When Buchaman heard his comment, he was so vexed that he had been called a comedian, not a great singer. He strongly said he does not miss Bobi Wine at any point.

“I can not miss Bobi Wine because I am not a lady and am not a joker nor a comedian just as he said,” Buchaman fumed at Bobi Wines’ comment on him.

When asked about whether Bobi Wine in his “Nalumansi” song was referring him, he replied;

“I am not a woman to be called Nalumansi and it is a poorly titled song that could have been called Yuda Escaliot based of the message it carries but calling it Nalumansi yet you are defining a man is disrespect for women more so in these trying days.”

On Bobi Wine’s return to music and his statement on the big three, Buchaman advised Bobi Wine to leave the music rating and talk about politics.

He claimed that Jose Chameleon is the music champion who has defended his title for so long and Bebe Cool is a conqueror because he is good at reggae music and Bobi Wine is just a music general depending on how far he has come