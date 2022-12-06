I am no longer flashy, says former Vice-President Gilbert Bukenya

By Alex Balimwikungu

Former Vice-President Gilbert Bukenya has in the recent past drawn comparisons with former Italy PM Silvio Berlusconi.

Their love for ‘Bunga Bunga’ parties has brought them into the limelight, but not for all the right reasons.

In Italy, the phrase “Bunga Bunga” gained popularity and the international press to refer to then-Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s parties with nubile sexy girls, which caused a major political scandal in Italy.

In Uganda, Bukenya has been pictured throwing a party complete with nubile girls, cigars and cognacs. He, however, says it is all in the past.

Speaking during an interview on Urban TV on December 6, Bukenya said 2022 has been a very trying year for him as has been the case for many other Ugandans.

Claiming that he receives about sh8m per month in government retirement benefits, Bukenya said he has only survived this year because of God’s mercy.

“When you are given another year, it is a new chance that you have to be thankful for. Not everyone is given the same chance,” he said.

Bukenya added: “Before, I used to tip people with sh1m, but now, even tipping someone with sh50,000 frightens me.”

He plans to host a thanksgiving service at his home on December 29 based on these justifications.