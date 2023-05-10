I am my own inspiration in music, asserts Alien Skin

By Jeff Andrew Lule

Alien Skin has claimed that he is self-made.

During an interview on a local radio station, the Sitya Danger hitmaker stated that unlike other musicians, he did not draw inspiration from any specific performers/artiste when he resolved to kickstart his music career.

“I have done music without anybody’s inspiration. I have created songs on my own initiative. I told myself that I had to be an inspiration to other people. I am aware that others, like myself, were born alone. Why do I need to consider others? Who gave my mum the idea to have me?” he asked.

‘The Alien’, as he is commonly referred to, noted that many individuals fail in life because they follow other people’s aspirations.

He said everyone has the capacity to become whatever they choose to be; they only need to be focused on their own goals in life.

He emphasised the need for everyone to be sincere in everything they do.

“I am sure if stick to my dream, I can’t fail in life,” Alien added.

He claimed that many people criticise him because he lives his life honestly and doesn’t fake anything.

“Unlike other people, I don’t pretend how I live. That is who I am. There is always a process for everything. Some people want me to dress like them, but I’m comfortable with how I look and who I hang out with. Why do they want me to change and become like them when I have lived in the ghetto with my friends and acquired all of this fame while there?” Alien continued.

He claimed that the fact that he thrived while living in the ghetto is an excellent example for all the young people there, demonstrating that “they can all do it” and achieve success in life.