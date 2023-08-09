I am in UMA, not Uganda National Musicians Federation – King Saha

By Hussein Kiganda

Singer Mansur Semanda, commonly known as King Saha, has expressed his reservations about joining the newly-established Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF), under the leadership of Eddy Kenzo.

In a recent interview, the Mwanagwe crooner declined to recognise UNMF as a viable entity to associate with, affirming his allegiance to the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) instead.

Despite his unsuccessful bid for the UMA presidency due to interrupted elections halted by the Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development, King Saha remains steadfast in his support for UMA.

“I am unfamiliar with the federation’s operations; my focus lies solely with UMA, where I contested and emerged victorious, although the official announcement was withheld,” he remarked.

The singer advised fellow artistes to align themselves with UMA, cautioning against involvement in what they do not comprehend. He encouraged them to engage in substantial registration as he prepares for another electoral take.

Nonetheless, it remains unclear whether King Saha was referring to the association led by Cindy Sanyu or if he was alluding to an entirely separate affiliation.

In 2022, the singer disclosed his intentions to establish his own association, citing concerns over the fairness of UMA’s presidential elections. Yet, since making this announcement, he has refrained from disclosing any progress on this potential venture.

Beyond King Saha, several other musicians have opted to distance themselves from the federation, spurred by allegations of the group’s ulterior financial motives involving government funds.