Saturday, September 23, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Celebrity News I am getting married next year – ex-Miss Uganda Oliver Nakakande
Celebrity News

I am getting married next year – ex-Miss Uganda Oliver Nakakande

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Mariam Nakalema 

Former Miss Uganda Olivia Nakakande has advised suitors to back off, saying she is just months away from her wedding.

“I am not searching. I have a man and as soon as next year, I am going to be married and I will call you people to come and attend. If there are people that were planning to disturb me, I am sorry as I already have someone at the moment,” she said in an interview with The Kampala Sun during the launch of her book titled The Escape: How I Ran From Shame To Fame at the Kampala Sheraton Hotel on September 22, 2023.

On why the man did not attend the book launch, Nakakande said he was not in the country, but was “following each and everything online.”

Rumours have been going around that she is dating the white man she is often seen with in Dubai.

Nakakande was forced to resign as Miss Uganda in order to pursue her studies at Middlesex University in Dubai, where she graduated in March 2023.

She was replaced by Elizabeth Bagaya.

You may also like

I met my husband on Facebook – Vivian Tendo

Big Trill asks Sheebah, Cindy to do collabo

Keeping quiet doesn’t mean I am stupid, Manager Roger tells Geosteady

Zulitums and Fik Fameica to represent Uganda in Coke Studio

Cindy reveals attempts to frustrate her during musical battle

Sheebah and Cindy meet, ignore each other at Evelyn Lagu funeral

Most Ugandan artistes are studio-made, producers say after Sheebah/Cindy battle

King Saha dares Kenzo to battle

Poor turnout at King Michael Lido Beach concert

Dating Peter Miles was a rollercoaster – Cleopatra

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.