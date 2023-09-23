I am getting married next year – ex-Miss Uganda Oliver Nakakande

By Mariam Nakalema

Former Miss Uganda Olivia Nakakande has advised suitors to back off, saying she is just months away from her wedding.

“I am not searching. I have a man and as soon as next year, I am going to be married and I will call you people to come and attend. If there are people that were planning to disturb me, I am sorry as I already have someone at the moment,” she said in an interview with The Kampala Sun during the launch of her book titled The Escape: How I Ran From Shame To Fame at the Kampala Sheraton Hotel on September 22, 2023.

On why the man did not attend the book launch, Nakakande said he was not in the country, but was “following each and everything online.”

Rumours have been going around that she is dating the white man she is often seen with in Dubai.

Nakakande was forced to resign as Miss Uganda in order to pursue her studies at Middlesex University in Dubai, where she graduated in March 2023.

She was replaced by Elizabeth Bagaya.