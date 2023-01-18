Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Top News

I am doing fine, says Rahma Pinky after Team No Sleep exit

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Hussein Kiganda

Singer Rahma Pinky seems as happy as ever after quitting Jeff Kiwa’s Team No Sleep (TNS).

Pinky was signed to TNS right after Sheebah Karungi called it quits with the label, but her stay with them only lasted for a few months – about two.

In a recent interview, Pinky shut down her haters, revealing that she was doing fine despite not having any management and promised to release a number of songs this year.

“Life is so far so good and I am not complaining. My people loved me because I am an artiste and I promise to give it to them this year. I am going to be releasing several songs and you will be witnesses to this. I will not talk about TNS for now because I am not yet comfortable talking about it,” the Superstar singer said in an interview.

Rahma Pinky came into the spotlight after her alleged marriage with an American-based sugar daddy, who is said to have financed her earlier music career.

Before TNS, Pinky was an advocate for women’s rights, advising girls not to accept money from sugar daddies, but she ended up falling into the same trap.

Her earlier songs include Tontankula, Omuzadde and Tukooye. With TNS, she outed songs such as Superstar, Laga Kumanyi, Picha with Grenade Official, Walwaawo and Selector.

