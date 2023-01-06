Friday, January 6, 2023
I am coming back in 2024 – John Blaq

by Editorial Team

By Hussein Kiganda

Deep-voiced singer John Blaq (real name John Kasadha) has revealed that he will be serious again with music in 2024 following a setback in 2022.

The singer, who came onto the music scene four years ago with hit songs such as Obubadi, Do Dat, Nekwatako, Makanika and Mama Bulamu, has struggled to remain relevant after parting ways with his former management, Black Magic Records.

In 2022, the singer released some songs, but these failed to propel him to his previous spot in the industry.

The spot was taken up by raising star Mudra Di Viral, who fed the audience with Onkosa, Balo Balo, Ayi, among several hits.

