I am above DJ battles, Shiru brags

By Paul Waiswa

Bukedde TV presenter DJ Shiru has scoffed at his competition in the deejaying fraternity.

He said he does not see anyone suitable for him to battle, not because they do not know what they do, but because he is in his own planet when it comes to music mixing.

“Most of the DJs are good, but none equates to me, both in experience and knowledge about deejaying,” stated Shiru, also known as Shirumantic Pro, as he is sometimes called.

He made the comments following a question posed by his co-presenter Bruno Betty during their Akayisanyo programme.

Shiru explained that in the deejaying business, he is only available to groom, mentor and inspire and, therefore, cannot battle his own students.

He said if any DJ battle is to take place in Uganda, he would appear as a distinguished guest as a judge. However, Shiru expressed willingness to battle any reputable DJ around the globe, emphasising that in Uganda, he is the best DJ.

The remarks came just before the epic musical battle between singers Cindy and Sheebah at Kololo Independence Grounds on September 15, 2023.