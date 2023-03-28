Tuesday, March 28, 2023
I am a proud single mother, claims Bukedde’s Dorah Namaala

by Editorial Team
By Ignatius Kamya 

Dorah Namaala has claimed to be proud of being a single mother and that nothing can break her. 

“I am a proud single mother, happy and wiser and I know I can move on when the right time comes,” she said during a press conference on the Namaala Vibe Ku Mmeeri party, a boat cruise to mark her 17 years in the media industry. 

Namaala noted that being a single mother has enabled her come up with a number of developmental ideas, which would have been difficult had she been married. 

She encouraged fellow single mothers to stay strong and patient knowing everything happens for a reason and that the Lord can use them in whichever situation they are in to positively impact the nation. 

Singles attending the boat cruise, which will run from April 30 to May 1, will pay sh390,000 and couples sh450,000, with proceeds going to single mothers by paying school requirements for their children. 

Those that will attend the party stand a chance to win a BMW X1 after a lucky draw is conducted on the cruise. 

Brian Kabenge, a sales person from Ayani Motors Limited, with Namaala. Those who will be on the boat cruise stand a chance to win a BMW X1 (in the background)

 

