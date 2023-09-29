I am a big fan of Winnie Nwagi, says Amelia Kyambadde 

By Mariam Nakalema

Former Mawokota North MP Amelia Kyambadde is a fan of singer Winnie Nwagi.

“Winnie Nwagi is my favourite artiste. I love her. I do not care about her dress code and manners. I just love her music, the way I love that of Mesach Ssemakula,” she said during a TV interview on September 28, 2023.

Amelia added that she also likes the music of Sheebah Karungi and Cindy Sanyu.

She, however, advised the women to embrace their natural looks.

“Look at me; my hair and skin are natural. White people love people that are natural, but here, you find most artistes wearing wigs. I was once in a certain country walking with my friend. She was wearing a wig, while I had natural hair as usual. The white people told me I looked good. Why do most Africans love to put on wigs?” Amelia wondered.

Ameila also thanked God that she mentored her successor for the Mawokota North MP seat, Hilary Kiyaga aka Hilderman. Hilderman, a singer, had earlier performed at Amelia’s campaigns, composing a song dubbed Amelia, before he went on to kick her out in the 2021 polls.