I adore you, Chameleone tells brother Pallaso on birthday

by Editorial Team
By Bonny Ssemombwe

Team Good Music singer, real name Pius Mayanja, celebrated his 36th birthday at Vegas Chillout Bar and Lounge in Kawempe, a city suburb, on September 5,2023.

He was accompanied to the birthday venue by his South Sudan diehard known as Mary Mayanja plus his Team Pallaso crew.

The party brought together many artistes; namely Jowy Landa, Green Daddy, Evelyn MC and Mimi (wife to Pallaso), as well as Pallaso’s brothers, singers Jose Chameleone and Weasel, who came with lover Sandra Teta.

Singer Pallaso chatting with his brother Jose Chameleone at his (Pallaso) 36th birthday at Vegas Chillout Bar and Lounge in Kawempe, a city suburb, on September 5, 2023. Photo by Bonny Ssemombwe

In his speech, Chameleone expressed disappointment with Ugandans who don’t address Pallaso as the King of Music in Uganda and continually bash their family.

“Pallaso, let me tell this, however much I am your elder brother and also a musician, I adore you. You are the best musician in Uganda. You deserve to be celebrated because you own the copyright, blueprint and the original of music; you don’t fake it like other musicians. I depend on your Ani Oyo song, Malamu masterpiece and many hits you own,” Chameleone said.

The party ended with cake cutting, receiving of gifts and an electric performance by Pallaso at 4:45am.

