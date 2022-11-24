Thursday, November 24, 2022
I actually bathe and smell good – Omutujju responds to Bebe Cool

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Bebe Cool slammed his critics asking him to retire from the music industry arguing that he has been in it for too long that he has outlived his importance. According to him during a session with the media at his residence, his fans have kept him in business for all this time because he sings well, has discipline, and most importantly bathes.

The last part seemed harmless but turns out it was a jab, and the owner did not disappoint but rather picked it up – Gravity Omutujju. Remember he asked the Gagamel boss, Jose Chameleone and Bobi Wine to release the industry weeks ago allegedly because they have lost influence. Well, he responded telling Bebe Cool they do all he mentioned but has reduced his argument to trivial things because of fear of change.

Singer Gravity Omutujju being consoled during a press conference recently. File Photo


Infact, he shared a photo working out at a gym and captioned it: “Munange we bathe and dress well, in fact we even smell good just mwe mutya reality na change, naye kiliza oba gana things changed #newgeneration is ruling ate worldwide.”

Omutujju in 2019 looked for singer-cum-politician, Bobi Wine to ask for a collaboration but after his efforts proved futile, he settled for singer Bebe Cool and recorded the song Kelele that turned out to be a miss, going by frequency of airplay. Then he vowed to find Bobi Wine some other time, and also Jose Chameleone to record music. However, now he wants them out, regardless of whether their fans made him cry at a presser weeks ago or not.

