By Ignatius Kamya

Hundreds of Kadodi enthusiasts descended at the Uganda Manufacturing Association ( UMA) grounds to celebrate the Vision Group sponsored Kadodi Carnival 2023.

Kadodi is one of the most celebrated rhythmic dances with roots in the Eastern Ugandan district. It is usually danced during the imbalu ( circumcision) festival.

Sponsored by Vision Group’s TV East, the 2023 attracted a sizeable crowd that made most of their time . We bring you the photos