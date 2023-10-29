Monday, October 30, 2023
Thousands throng Kavumba for Bukedde’s Embuutu y’embutikizi concert

by Editorial Team
By Ignatius Kamya

Hundreds of people turned up at Kavumba Recreation grounds for Bukedde family’s Embuutu y’embutikizi Tinkuula.

Many of that came first went in for swimming while others relaxed by the Merry-Go- Round and swings as they waited for time to watch their favorite artists.

Some that Kampala Sun spoke to told us, they came in early to boost their chances of winning a land title that is going to be given out tonight.

So upcoming artists took to stage early tp rouse the crowd. By dusk, the crowds started surging in as they awaited for famed performers. We bring you some photos.

