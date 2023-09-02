Human trafficking claims made me lose deals, reveals Cindy’s husband

By Alfred Byenkya

Musician Cindy Sanyu’s husband, Prynce Joel Okuyo Atiku, has said the human trafficking case against him almost killed his acting career.

In a television interview on Friday, September 1, he revealed that he lost many deals with companies and organisations because of the allegations.

“While in court battling the false accusations of human trafficking against me, I was blacklisted by most organisations I used to work for. However, I eventually won the case and I slowly recovered the deals that I had lost,” he said.

Okuyo said the allegations of human trafficking were made by the man who was dating the mother of his first daughter, who is now 10 years old.

He further revealed the case made him lose eight years of film production and acting career.

Okuyo said he met his new wife, Sanyu, at a film set where he was the director of photography and later connected with her and they started dating until she accepted his marriage proposal on February 2, 2020.

They got married at St Stephen’s Church, Kisugu Muyenga, on Saturday, December 11, 2021. They have two children together, while Cindy has an older daughter from a previous relationship.