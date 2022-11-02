Huawei supports MTN marathon with sh280m

By Nicholas Oneal

After Vision Group pledged sh150m towards the MTN Kampala Marathon, Huawei, a global information and communications technology solutions provider, has also boosted the event with sh280m.

The cheque handover ceremony took place on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at the Huawei Uganda offices at the Cube Building, Kisementi in Kampala.

“Huawei Uganda has sponsored and participated in the MTN Marathon since 2012 under various themes from Run For Life, Run For water and Run For Maternal Care,” noted Gao Fei, the managing director of Huawei Uganda.

Somdev Sen, the MTN Uganda chief marketing officer, hailed Huawei for its partnership and continued support for the MTN Kampala Marathon over the years, which, he said, has greatly impacted communities across the country.

This year’s marathon will be held on Sunday, November 20, at the Kololo Independence Grounds under the theme Run For Babies.

Huawei managing director Gao Fei (centre) receiving marathon kits after handing over cheque worth sh280m towards the MTN Kampala Marathon to MTN chief marketing officer Sen Somdev on November 1, 2022. Photo by Nicholas Oneal

Runners will participate in the full marathon (42km), half marathon (21km), the 10km race and the 5km race. All the proceeds from this year’s marathon shall go towards improving child and maternal health in four selected health centres.

The beneficiary health facilities are Kisenyi and Kawaala health facilities in Kampala, as well as Kachumbala (Teso sub-region) and Kaabong (Karamoja sub-region).

This year, MTN has partnered with Vision Group, Huawei, Stanbic Bank, Rwenzori, NBS TV and the Kampala Capital City Authority.