HRH Nabagereka praises Ganda Boys for promoting culture

By Alex Balimwikungu

Her Royal Highness the Nnabagereka Sylvia Nagginda has thanked the Ganda Boys (Denis Mugagga and Dan Sewagudde) for promoting the Luganda language and anthem to the world.

In the meeting held at her offices in Bulange, Mengo she mentioned them among the Ugandans who have made history in music.

The meeting comes shortly after the Ganda Boys released the first version of the Buganda Anthem (Ekitibwa Kya Buganda) rendition on Christmas Day. The rendition was released on their YouTube channel.

The Ganda Boys and the Nabagereka after the meeting at Bulange Mengo, Courtesy Photo

The UK-based group organized choirs from all six continents to come together in a cultural celebration of Uganda’s heritage, by collaborating on a recording of the Buganda National Anthem, “Ekitiibwa kya Buganda” which impressed Ugandans and the world at large.

The Bogotà Philharmonic Orchestra recorded the anthem with a new orchestral arrangement by Ganda Boys founder, Craig Pruess. The final recording will be mixed by GRAMMY winner Latino producer and engineer, Daniel Cortés.

The gesture excited Ugandans mostly from the Buganda region including the Buganda premier Charles Peter Mayiga.

His amusement was manifested through the tweet he shared while appreciating the group, he explained that the performance was his biggest highlight of Christmas.

Media personality, actor, and comedian Abbey Mukiibi took to his social media and commended them for glorifying the glory of Buganda around the world. “Since they started spreading ‘The glory of Buganda’ around the world, who am I to pretend that I have not seen such important issues. I have seen a white man singing and enjoying our craft. And for that reason, join me and thank our colleagues for their hard work of bringing Buganda and Uganda to the top. Follow them on all their platforms. We are so proud of you,” he said.