How Wakaliwood’s Ki Man Lee became a kung-fu master in Ugandan movies

By Hussein Kiganda

Over the years, Ugandans have enjoyed movies with Chinese kung-fu, with the most popular actors being Jet Li (Li Lianjie), Jackie Chan (Chan Kong-sang), and Donnie Yen (Yen Ji-dan).

Uganda’s first action movie Who Killed Captain Alex? brought kung-fu onto the scene, introducing Mansour Kizza Sejjemba as the first Ugandan kung-fu fighter in a Ugandan movie.

Well, with the stage name Ki Man Lee, Sejjemba is now a real kung-fu master, having studied and grasped several techniques in the art.

He is also known for his swordplay in the 2019 Yolesa Ekitone contest on Bukedde TV, where judge Alex Mukulu almost ran away from his seat. He bagged sh4m as the second runner-up in the contest.

Born in 1990, Sejjemba started practising martial arts at the age of 13 years, picking inspiration from Donnie Yen, Jackie Chan, and Jet Li.

“I used to watch Chinese movies and I loved kung-fu a lot. I would go back home and practise whatever I had watched in the movies. I started with stretching my legs to 180 degrees, and doing kickboxing,” Sejjemba told The Kampala Sun.

In 2009, having watched the movie Ejjini Kukyaalo from Ramon Films Productions (before it took on the name Wakaliwood), Sejjemba became interested in acting and he requested to join the Wakaliga-based film production house.

He joined the team at the time when Who Killed Captain Alex? was being shot. Acting as a fighter, Sejjemba revealed that it was not easy to touch a ‘gun’ because he always feared ammunition.

“As soon as I joined the group, (Wakaliwood founder Isaac Godfrey Geoffrey) Mr. Nabwana told me to hold the ‘gun’ and get onto the battlefield. I got scared because I didn’t know that it was a toy gun. Then they gave me something like a ball, claiming it was a bomb. It was a very new experience and I thank God that I made it and the movie became a hit,” he said.

Having joined Wakaliwood, Sejjemba got to know about a kung-fu school in Kampala called Country Wing Chinese Kung Fu from which he learnt the basics and some of the styles of the art.

The school was owned by a Chinese man called Bruce Bai, who had groomed other Ugandan fighters such as Robert Kizito and Ivan Wong.

In 2017, Ki Man Li and his group got a chance to train from China with the biggest stars and Abbot.

Ki Man Li in China

Chinese filmmakers collaborated with Wakaliwood on a movie project Bruce Yu, aimed at showing how kung-fu came to Uganda. A group of four Ugandans; Isaac Nabwana, Mustapha Kasekende, Robert Kizito, and Sejjemba travelled to Southern Shaolin Temple to shoot the movie.

From the Shaolin temple, Sejjemba learnt more styles in kung-fu and became an expert. Sejjemba owns a training ground where he trains children and performers. He hopes to develop his training ground into a kung-fu school soon.

Some of the children that Ki Man Li trains, show off kung-fu styles

From acting and practising kung-fu, Sejjemba earned a lot of respect, and friendships and has made a living.

He hopes that if Uganda puts more focus on kung-fu and uses it in movies, Uganda’s future in film could be bright because “it is the best fighting art in the world at the moment”.

Ki Man Li is the most popular Ugandan kung-fu fighter in Ugandan movies today.