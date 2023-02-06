How Ugandan filmmakers spread their wings at Joburg Film Festival

By Hussein Kiganda

Four filmmakers represented Uganda at the Joburg Film Festival in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The six-day festival kicked off on January 31, and ended on February 5, 2023, with panel discussions, film industry talks, film screenings, and a film market (JBX).

Leonard Amanya representing the Ugandan Communications Commission(UCC), Samuel Saviour Kizito of Kyooto Media Group, Pheobe Katushabe of Fey Films, and Lenox Seguya, rubbed shoulders with big guns from other African countries and Hollywood.

Kizito and Amanya were moderators at different panel discussions; co-production meetings, and film marketing discussions.

Co-production meetings explored the possible regional and international networking gears and the Film Market (JBX) saw filmmakers meet distributors and exhibitors to make negotiations about buying and selling their content, as well as showcasing film services available on the market.

Amanya told The Kampala Sun that the Ugandan team managed to attend other fruitful discussions and mingle with filmmakers that could add bricks to their careers.

“We had the opportunity to network with some profound film stars like Jimmy Jean Louis, and Mike Merrill, among others, who held film production Masterclasses. They were very down to earth and approachable, willing to share their personal and industry experiences with anyone,” he said.

Kizito and Katushabe said they had learnt much from the discussions and are looking forward to putting them into practice when they come back home.

Kenyan film producer Njoki Muhoho (second from left) with Ugandan filmmakers

Among the notable guests that graced the festival were re-known film director Thabang Moleya, Kenyan film producer Njoki Muhoho, Immy Jean Louis, Mike Merrill, Catherine Mwangi, Kalumba Lumpa, Azania Muendani, Angela White, Nicholas Weinstock, Joel Phiri among others.

The Joburg Film Festival is a uniquely curated film program that showcases African and international films, providing young and emerging filmmakers with various opportunities for development, training, skills transfer, and networking.

Standing for innovation, excellence, and purposeful creativity, the festival seeks to grow and contribute to cultural tourism not only for the city of Joburg and the Gauteng province but for South Africa and Africa as a whole.