How Ugandan dancers impressed Nigerian gospel singer Ada Ehi

By Dickson Ndugwa

It is not often that curtain-raisers impress the main artiste at a show. However, this is what happened when Nigerian gospel sensation Ada Ehi came here for a show at Hockey Grounds Lugogo on November 11.

While preparing for her performance backstage, she got a glimpse of the performance of a Uganda dance group – Dance Fellowship Nation (DFN).

The Nigerian was immediately awestruck by the group’s choreography and finesse. The cheer from the crowd helped to attract her attention to the stage.

Soon after their performance, the group remained backstage, to watch Ada. When Ada got to the stage, she asked several questions about the group – who was their costume designer, what the name of the group was and who was their choreographer. She then asked the group to back her, which they did with glee.

Jovan Elijah Riwangirwa, the group’s leader, thanked the God for the opportunity to perform on the same stage with Ada.

“It is God who showed Ada that we had the potential to perform for her,” he said.

Riwangirwa notably missed out on the chance of charing contacts with Ada’s team for any future collaborations.