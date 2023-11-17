How theatre is recovering from COVID-19

By Hussein Kiganda

This November belongs to theatre, as anyone who enjoys thespian pursuits will tell you. Two prominent theatre festivals, the Theatre and Performing Arts Festival, scheduled for November 20 to 24, 2023 at Bat Valley Theatre, and the Kampala International Theatre Festival (KITF) from November 24 to 26, 2023, at Ndere Centre and National Theatre are on the horizon.

As a preamble to the Theatre and Performing Arts Festival, Mariam Ndagire, Abbey Mukiibi and Andrew Ssebagala led a symposium that delved into how to get big audiences back to theatre spaces.

Renowned theatre figures Deborah Asiimwe (director and playwright) and Kenneth Kimuli, also known as Pablo, stated in an X space (formerly Twitter) that theatre is steadily recovering from the impact of COVID-19. They emphasised the resurgence of theatre through numerous shows and festivals.

Asiimwe expressed her belief that despite the disruption caused by COVID-19, theatre remains a powerful form of art that cannot be halted. She highlighted the adaptability of the theatre community during the pandemic, with scripts transformed into audio plays and creative solutions devised to keep the spirit of theatre alive.

“COVID-19 taught us that theatre can thrive in any situation. Despite the challenges, we adopted innovative approaches, and now, the numbers are gradually returning,” Asiimwe commented.

She mentioned ongoing efforts to explore various avenues to attract audiences back to theatres.

Pablo shared his perspective, emphasising that theatre, often perceived as confined to physical buildings, is a dynamic form of performance present in various aspects of life. He asserted that theatre will endure as long as performances continue.

Addressing the generational gap, Asiimwe acknowledged that while the older generation appreciates the power of theatre, the younger generation views it as outdated.

Organising the KITF, she and her team are strategising by engaging the new generation by incorporating elements that resonate with millennials.

Pablo suggested a shift from inviting young people to traditional venues like the National Theatre. Instead, he proposed taking theatre to venues familiar to the younger generation, such as Motiv in Industrial Area.

Pablo emphasised the importance of using relatable language, slangs, and appealing costumes to connect with them.

“The National Theatre may not be the most welcoming space for the younger audience. Efforts are being made to integrate their language, slangs, and attire into performances to make them feel included,” he remarked.

Recent performances at The National Theatre have seen an increase in attendance by young people, signalling a positive trend. The upcoming festivals aim to revive the spirit of theatre across the country.