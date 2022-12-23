How movie ‘Atonement’ was made in 14 days

By Hussein Kiganda

In Uganda, most movies are made in one to four months. It is on rare occasions that movies are made in nearly a year, among them Kafa Coh.

Well, a Ugandan feature film, Atonement, by Patrick Lorimo was made in just two weeks and is better in quality than many other Ugandan movies.

While he was hailed by many as a genius, Lorimo told The Kampala Sun that making the movie was no walk in the park.

“Man! I did it under pressure! I do not even know how to describe that feeling. We had sleepless nights and in most cases, we did not eat at all. We were all focused on finishing all the shots in time. The cast became so exhausted and most of them did multiple tasks to catch up with time,” he said.

“We took all the shots in just 10 days and used only four days for post-production. It was hectic. After this movie, I took leave from film for months,” he added.

Patrick Lorimo

Tania Kankindi, one of the actors, said she was so overstretched and overworked, but she was happy when the shooting was done. She never thought the movie would be of good quality.

“This beautiful piece was done in just a few days. You can’t imagine the pressure and the workload. We had to deliver our best within a limited time and thank God that we did,” she said.

In Hollywood, movies that were made in a very short time include Birdman, directed by Alejandro González Iárritu. It was filmed within only 23 days, excluding the rehearsals and editing time. The post-production procedure only took two weeks. Casablanca by Ingrid Bergman and Humphrey Bogart was shot in two months; The Blair Witch Project by Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sánchez was shot in eight days, but with a huge budget compared to Ugandan movies; Rocky by John G. Avildsen was shot in four weeks, while Halloween by John Carpenter was shot in 20 days.

Atonement review

Commissioned by Multichoice, Atonement advocates for reconciliation and friendship instead of hatred. It tells the story of Ben (Mathew Kavuma), who seeks atonement, but instead, solves a murder case.