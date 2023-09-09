How MC Kats was manhandled at Geosteady concert

By Kampala Sun Writer

It all started at around 10:40pm when Sitya Danger singer Alien Skin (Patrick Mulwana) was coming to perform on stage at the Geosteady (George Kigozi) concert at the parking lot of Hotel Africana in Kampala on September 8, 2023.

An unknown person suddenly appeared and tried to grab the microphone from MC Kats (Edwin Katamba), who was emceeing.

Kats tried to hold on to it, but the man lifted him off the stage, before bouncers and other people came in to resolve the situation, which took about five minutes.



People surrounding MC Kats who had been thrown off stage

Just when it seemed like everything had returned to normalcy, a one Nsubuga, who claimed to be a bouncer at music events, started fighting journalists, telling them to stop capturing the happenings.

Nsubuga started off with Next Media’s Arthur Kazibwe and then proceeded to two Vision Group journalists whom he shoved aside and tried to beat back stage.

He was, however, stopped by a group of journalists and told to leave the back stage. He went on to seat in the VVIP section until the end of the concert.

Kats went to Jinja Road Police Station and opened up cases of assault, cyber harassment and defamation against Alien Skin.

Alien Skin and MC Kats fell out recently because of the way the Sitya Danger musician handled child singer Champion Gudo’s bursary offer that was given to him by the Ruparelia Foundation.