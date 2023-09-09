Saturday, September 9, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Editor's Picks How MC Kats was manhandled at Geosteady concert
Editor's Picks

How MC Kats was manhandled at Geosteady concert

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Kampala Sun Writer

It all started at around 10:40pm when Sitya Danger singer Alien Skin (Patrick Mulwana) was coming to perform on stage at the Geosteady (George Kigozi) concert at the parking lot of Hotel Africana in Kampala on September 8, 2023.

An unknown person suddenly appeared and tried to grab the microphone from MC Kats (Edwin Katamba), who was emceeing. 

Kats tried to hold on to it, but the man lifted him off the stage, before bouncers and other people came in to resolve the situation, which took about five minutes.


People surrounding MC Kats who had been thrown off stage

Just when it seemed like everything had returned to normalcy, a one Nsubuga, who claimed to be a bouncer at music events, started fighting journalists, telling them to stop capturing the happenings. 

Nsubuga started off with Next Media’s Arthur Kazibwe and then proceeded to two Vision Group journalists whom he shoved aside and tried to beat back stage. 

He was, however, stopped by a group of journalists and told to leave the back stage. He went on to seat in the VVIP section until the end of the concert. 

Kats went to Jinja Road Police Station and opened up cases of assault, cyber harassment and defamation against Alien Skin. 

Alien Skin and MC Kats fell out recently because of the way the Sitya Danger musician handled child singer Champion Gudo’s bursary offer that was given to him by the Ruparelia Foundation.

Vision Group’s Ibrahim Bbosa warning a one Nsubuga who was trying to beat journalists, stopping them from capturing what was happening

You may also like

Kenzo honoured by UNAA convention

Nyege Nyege festival: A hub for fashion “unruliness”?

Pastor Kayanja speaks out on foiled bomb attack

Prime Minister Nabbanja attends Gravity Omutujju ‘Okwepicha’ concert

Remnants honour Prophet Mbonye at concert

Why rapper Felista is apologetic for seeking help for Champion Gudo

Coke Studio back after two year hiatus

Gravity boosts Navio’s concert with sh1m ticket purchase

Diana Nabatanzi’s stalker arrested, deletes hundreds of her images

Alien Skin resigned to losing protégé Champion Gudo

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.