How MC Kats spent his TV salary for four years

By Ahmad Muto

Media personality and city events emcee Edwin Katamba, popularly known as MC Kats, has claimed that he burnt his salary for years propping up his baby mama singer Fille’s music career.

“Hungry n cold nites… did many free shows… put my ka salary from TV into Fille for 4 years with no returns,” he wrote online.

That, MC Kats claims, is his reason for joining the newly-formed Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF); they give him hope to earn.

“All for this music, I join UNMF coz their goals show hope to earn from my hustle,” he explained.

Speaking to The Kampala Sun, MC Kats said people choose to misunderstand him and now they think it is about Fille yet his point is, the music industry is hectic and a dark bottomless pit that just swallows money.

“Imagine getting a salary of sh500,000 and you have to invest in a music video, of sh4 million. It fails to hit because a hit is never assured. You go back, strategise and invest some more. It still fails to work out,” he said.

Kats added that artistes and their managers dress well and look good in public, but most times they don’t even have sh5,000 with them. He noted that the whole industry is a gamble. And for a manager, when the artiste’s family gets sick, an aunt gets a problem, it is yours to handle so business is not affected.

MC Kats started managing Fille in earnest in 2013 when he took gig bookings and drove to shows while he worked with a Serena Conference Hall-based TV station.

On Valentine’s Day 2019, he embarrassed Fille mid-performance at Wave Lounge by grabbing the mic from the singer. He said he had every right to grab the mic from her because he singlehandedly built her career and made her a star.