Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News How MC Kats spent his TV salary for four years
Top News

How MC Kats spent his TV salary for four years

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

Media personality and city events emcee Edwin Katamba, popularly known as MC Kats, has claimed that he burnt his salary for years propping up his baby mama singer Fille’s music career.

“Hungry n cold nites… did many free shows… put my ka salary from TV into Fille for 4 years with no returns,” he wrote online.

That, MC Kats claims, is his reason for joining the newly-formed Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF); they give him hope to earn.

“All for this music, I join UNMF coz their goals show hope to earn from my hustle,” he explained.  

Speaking to The Kampala Sun, MC Kats said people choose to misunderstand him and now they think it is about Fille yet his point is, the music industry is hectic and a dark bottomless pit that just swallows money.

“Imagine getting a salary of sh500,000 and you have to invest in a music video, of sh4 million. It fails to hit because a hit is never assured. You go back, strategise and invest some more. It still fails to work out,” he said.

Kats added that artistes and their managers dress well and look good in public, but most times they don’t even have sh5,000 with them. He noted that the whole industry is a gamble. And for a manager, when the artiste’s family gets sick, an aunt gets a problem, it is yours to handle so business is not affected.

MC Kats started managing Fille in earnest in 2013 when he took gig bookings and drove to shows while he worked with a Serena Conference Hall-based TV station.

On Valentine’s Day 2019, he embarrassed Fille mid-performance at Wave Lounge by grabbing the mic from the singer. He said he had every right to grab the mic from her because he singlehandedly built her career and made her a star.

You may also like

11-year-old Rinic Jemimah unites 14 big-name gospel artistes for all-star song

XFM’s Likkle Bangi sets sights on international stage after debut performance

PICTORIAL: Tinda Tine takes Mbarara fans down memory lane at Tugende mu...

Newcomers dominate Uganda Film Festival

I said it! Kapa Cat gloats over Martha Mukisa concert flop

Why Loukman Ali missed out on Uganda Film Festival 2023 nominees

Uganda Boxing Federation boss Moses Muhangi arrested

Muyenga Tank Hill rotary installs new president

Loukman Ali mocks Kenzo Caribbean award nomination for ‘Born in Africa’

Sheebah challenged over sh3.5 trillion Wizkid royalty claim

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.