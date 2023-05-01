How Loukman Ali and Hollywood’s Morocco Omari fell out

By Ahmad Muto

Cinematographer Loukman Ali and Hollywood actor and director, Morocco Omari with whom he established a mutually beneficial professional relationship that saw them share notes and work on film projects nolonger see eye to eye.

Why? They say normally, its women and money that drive wedges between men. For them, it’s the latter.

Loukman has told The Kampala Sun that what led to their fallout was money, because of the absence of contracts. First, he explained that the way movie streaming platform, Netflix pays is not the way people are accustomed to, but in instalments (quarters) and can take a whole year, even longer.

However, the bone of contention with Omari, prominent for his roles in hit TV series Prison Break and Empire was, he says, a deal for a film worth $300,000 (over sh1 billion) that the Hollywood star chose to sabotage. That he thought it shouldn’t go to him (Loukman) but an American director so could secure a cut. They both lost.

Then another opportunity came along and he decided to take it on, with Omari involved.

“I decided to take it because I had agreed we were partnering. I felt I had to keep him incopy of the emails. But there is a way people act in private and when they are in public. Originally, he wanted us to share the money together. But I told him there are some people like the crew that also deserved a token of appreciation,” he explained.

But while filming somewhere in Western Uganda he got a call from Omari that he was unable to return because of network. Only to get back to Kampala when it had escalated with wild accusations.

“He called me because he wanted to place payment for a house he was buying in Rwanda, I was unable to communicate. I returned when he was already saying I had run away with his money. I either had to abuse him or share the contract with the public. I decided not to burn bridges. I have worked with big brands here in Uganda and when they don’t pay you, you don’t run to the press because whoever didn’t pay you is not the brand,” said Loukman.

Then he hatched a solution – cut relations with Omari, remove himself from those supposed to receive money, and made changes to see the money go to the cast direct and not through him.

On that note, Loukman tipped the arts industry about contracts, stating that those projects that are done without them tend to be the ones that become huge, then those involved start dictating how much they should get. So, contracts, as he has learnt now should be standard procedure, should be signed everytime and on every project.

Loukman and Omari worked together on The Girl In the Yellow Jumper that became Uganda’s first film on Netflix. They shared the production role with Suubi Elvis and Connie Ernest.

Omari, holidayed in Uganda in 2017 and partied at Club Amnesia where he mixed with local comedians and shared tips on the art.

He returned in January 2023, showed up at the National Theatre where he tipped Uganda filmmakers on how to make the local film industry profitable to attract investments.