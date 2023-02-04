How Kasese-based singer Heli Beibe is making money online

By Hussein Kiganda

Kasese-based singer Heli Beibe could have joined the league of online entrepreneurs in the music business.

The Omukwe singer, whose songs are predominantly in Lukonjo and English, told Urban TV during an interview that she makes more sales online than off performances.

She revealed that she has made over 700 sales, with each album sale at sh35,000 and each song at sh3,500.

“We are using our website to sell my music and people are buying, but these are mostly people outside the country. I have already made about 700 sales. On the website, you can be able to book me and pay me,” Beibe said.

She also revealed that the major buyers of her music are from the United Arab Emirates and the US.

Beibe advised artistes to consider selling their music online, saying it is the only way to go.

Besides other songs such as Commando, Unyibuke and Yoweka, Beibe has outed her new tune Self-contained with Tip Tonny.