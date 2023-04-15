How Kabaka got Pallaso to perform at his birthday

By Jeff Andrew Lule

Very few artistes have been personally recognised and invited by the Kabaka himself to perform for him.

Singer Pius Mayanja aka Pallaso, known for songs such as Malamu, Nalonda Nemala and What is Money, is one of the few who got this opportunity during the Kabaka’s birthday celebrations at Lubiri Palace, Kampala on April 13.

In the middle of the fete, the Kabaka confessed that he enjoys Pallaso’s music and that he frequently listens to one of his songs while jogging.

“There is a song these days that I frequently listen to, particularly when I am jogging. I love it and it makes me happy. It is because of this reason that I asked my son Jjunjju whether he knew the singer and he told me he was called Pallaso. I told him to tell ask him to come and perform for me on my birthday,” he continued.

The Kabaka personally introduced Pallaso to the guests as his favourite artiste to perform for him.

Pallaso first made a sign of submission by bowing down to the Kabaka before beginning to perform.

The Kabaka grinned as he performed some of his tunes.

Pallaso, who has since been over the moon, claimed that the ability to sing and be noticed by the Kabaka was all God’s plan because he had never expected it.

In an interview after the event, Pallaso narrated that he received a call from someone, saying Prince Jjunjju was looking for him.

“I am familiar with the prince because we frequently cross paths at various gatherings, but we had never spoken… I had a suspicion it was a significant matter,” he noted.

Pallaso said after receiving the phone call, he immediately contacted Jjunjju enthusiastically.

“The Kabaka enjoys your songs. He wants you to perform at his birthday,” Jjunjju told Pallaso.

“Although I was in shock, I started organising right away and also learnt the location and time,” Pallaso said.

Pallaso arrived at the venue on time.

“One of the elderly men gave me a sympathetic look and said, ‘You are blessed.’ I inquired as to how. He informed me that Kabaka had consented to personally invite me. I knew it was all God,” he continued.

Pallaso noted that after his performance, the Kabaka was so pleased with him, that he raised his hand, called him, shook his hands, and even whispered to him.

“I have heard about this in novels, thus I have always desired it as a Muganda. This honour will always be cherished by my family and me,” he added.

Pallaso urged people to stop disparaging others once they achieve success, saying God has higher plans for everyone.

This comes at a time when Pallaso is organising a concert dubbed Love Fest scheduled for June 9, and Lugogo Cricket Oval.