How it went down at ‘The Wave’ screening

By Hussein Kiganda

The Wave, an award-winning movie that clinched the highly-coveted Viewers Choice Award at the Uganda Film Festival in 2022, graced the screen at the National Theatre on September 6 during the Ugandan Cinema Night session hosted by Godfrey Musinguzi.

Amid palpable excitement, the event started around 7:00pm, with attendees seizing the opportunity for a photographic moment with the cast and crew. A select few enjoyed the company of industry celebrities who had graced the event.

The film commenced at 8:00pm, unfurling a poignant narrative featuring a struggling yet resilient family.

The family’s patriarch, a porter, faced the Herculean task of providing for his six-member household.



When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, suspicion arose that he might have contracted the virus at work, where his boss had tested positive. Consequently, he was isolated from his family.

The burden of caring for the children fell squarely on the mother’s shoulders. She grappled with the challenge of keeping them nourished in the face of the hunger that ensued due to stringent government measures aimed at curbing the deadly virus’s spread.

Addressing the attendees at the conclusion of the movie screening, Kevin Johns Nabukenya, the producer, revealed that it had been filmed during the last lockdown, offering a glimpse into a challenging period that claimed many lives.

Kevin Johns Nabukenya, the film’s producer, addressing guests during its screening at the National Theatre on September 6 during the Ugandan Cinema Night session. Photo by Hussein Kiganda

She emphasised that the deliberate choice of cast, including three individuals living with albinism in supporting roles, aimed to illustrate how the virus affected diverse segments of society, without discrimination against minority groups.

“It was meant to depict the far-reaching impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on all people, including those from marginalised communities such as people living with albinism,” Nabukenya elucidated.

Following the screening, the enthusiastic revellers seized another opportunity for photographs and engaged in private sessions with the producer to delve deeper into the movie, its cast, and the dedicated crew behind its creation.