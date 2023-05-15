Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Latest News How it went down at the Swengere Xperience show
Latest News

How it went down at the Swengere Xperience show

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ignatius Kamya 

Swengere Xperience season 3 ended up being more of political platform as many politicians turn up to enjoy some jokes. 

Politicians from all over Jinja of different parties flocked Swengere’s show on Saturday at Jinja SS playground and to ensure each is recognized they made sure they give out some money to the artists and comedians and surely they got themselves relevant as each of the time they were being mentioned on the microphone. 

Curtain raisers: A group of children entertain the crowd before the main show. Photo by Ignatius Kamya

Swengere being a very good friend to Bobi Wine ensured that at least a member from his camp had to attend and surely Bobi sent a delegation from Kampala headed by Lewis Rubongoya, Francis Zaake, Alex Waiswa, Eddy Mutwe and others who brought in some excitement the moment they arrived. 

A delegation from NUP was present at the Swengere Xperience in Jinja. Photo by Ignatius Kamya

Despite the Swengere family being known most for their short, snappy skits, they came up with a long captivating theme that they performed in two different times and they had the audience on their feet. 

There was a fair attendance at the Swengere Xperience. Photo by Ignatius Kamya

In one of the interesting episodes, Swengere tried giving Kalibbala his son a car rim after being told they wanted a ream of papers at school. With comedy out of the way, artistes like Crystal Panda, Carol Nantongo, Choosen Becky and many more entertained the crowd.

These fans were taken up by Crysto Panda’s empere dance. Photo by Ignatius Kamya.

You may also like

TIKTOKER arrested over alleged defilement

Finally! Burna Boy trolls Diddy after Grammy taunt

Journalist beats 88 candidates in the EU Human Rights Award

Slain Isma Olaxess’ driver needs thorough interrogation, Bad Black

Isma Olaxess was a fountain of knowledge, Gashumba

A Pass calls for gun control after blogger Olaxess shooting

Isma Olaxess the cool guy behind the camera

Sasha Brighton blasted over Isma Olaxess comment

Bring Olaxess’ murderers to justice- Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba

Actor John Segawa scoffs at Balaam over Musician’s Federation approval

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.