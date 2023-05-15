How it went down at the Swengere Xperience show

By Ignatius Kamya

Swengere Xperience season 3 ended up being more of political platform as many politicians turn up to enjoy some jokes.

Politicians from all over Jinja of different parties flocked Swengere’s show on Saturday at Jinja SS playground and to ensure each is recognized they made sure they give out some money to the artists and comedians and surely they got themselves relevant as each of the time they were being mentioned on the microphone.

Curtain raisers: A group of children entertain the crowd before the main show. Photo by Ignatius Kamya

Swengere being a very good friend to Bobi Wine ensured that at least a member from his camp had to attend and surely Bobi sent a delegation from Kampala headed by Lewis Rubongoya, Francis Zaake, Alex Waiswa, Eddy Mutwe and others who brought in some excitement the moment they arrived.

A delegation from NUP was present at the Swengere Xperience in Jinja. Photo by Ignatius Kamya

Despite the Swengere family being known most for their short, snappy skits, they came up with a long captivating theme that they performed in two different times and they had the audience on their feet.

There was a fair attendance at the Swengere Xperience. Photo by Ignatius Kamya

In one of the interesting episodes, Swengere tried giving Kalibbala his son a car rim after being told they wanted a ream of papers at school. With comedy out of the way, artistes like Crystal Panda, Carol Nantongo, Choosen Becky and many more entertained the crowd.