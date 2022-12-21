How it went down at the Patiwan Stars Awards

By Hussein Kiganda

Ugandans in Dubai shone at the third edition of the Patiwan Stars awards that were held in Dubai on December 17, 2022, at the Fortune Grand Hotel.

The awards are organized annually by Ugandan socialites in Dubai to appreciate and promote Ugandan talent in the Middle East.

Hosted by Edwards Charles, the red carpet event was graced by most of the biggest Ugandan tiktokers in Dubai and other celebrities of other nationalities

Showing their heavy pockets, most of the attendees arrived in monster rides pimped in music and swag, perhaps to show how much they have harvested from the Arab world.

They arrived at an already glamorous venue that mirrored how classy the event had been organized. They hit the red carpet at flashlights from cameras jeered from the back.

Expensive drinks and eats were served after which the winners were then read out loud.

Ugandan animator Ashiraf Mulima, whose animation film “No Way Out” won the Best Animation at the Africa Movie Academy Awards in Nigeria, rose to the Best Cinematography accolade at the event.

Some of the prominent tiktokers that won awards are; Zack Maya( Best Supportive Personality), Aviator(Socialite Of The Year), Ashley(Icon Of The Year), and several more.

Derrick Cassidy Mwanje, the boss at the Patiwan Company, which does events, fashion, awards, charity, and entertainment told The Kampala Sun that the awards are aimed at promoting togetherness and extending the Ugandan entertainment and fashion industries to the Middle East.

“We introduced the awards event to make a great and inspirational growth of the entertainment industry in the Ugandan Community in the United Arab Emirates. We mainly Target fashion, music, and entrepreneurship,” Mwanje said.