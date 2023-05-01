How it went down at the Marketer’s Night

By Alex Balimwikungu

It was a night of networking and learning for at the Marketer’s Night 2023, held at Golf Course Hotel on Friday.

The night, organized by Marketing Africa in partnership with Tusker and sponsors like Vision Group, Africa Queen, Radio One attracted a full house of marketers, who convened to share topical issues that can move the industry forward, post-covid.

From the different keynote speakers, notably Barbara Kasekende (Uganda Development Bank), Joseph Kipngetich (CEO Jubilee) and Innocent Bagumira Tibayeita (MD Africa Queen), it was time for marketers to wake up and smell the coffee considering that big budgets are a rarity with budget cuts the new normal.

A lady guest at the Marketer’s night out at the Golf Course Hotel on 28th April 2023. Photo by Nicholas Oneal

They were also challenged to up the ante and start marketing to the digital era with Kasekende recommending a book by Thomas Friedman.

The fun packed night had live band performances which played at interludes and kept the marketing professionals entertained.

Talented guitar maestro Michael Kitanda serenaded the marketers with soothing melodies.

Guests dancing at the Marketer’s night out at the Golf Course Hotel on 28th April 2023. Photo by Nicholas Oneal

He sampled one of his original creations, “Blessing” off his upcoming album and revealed that he will hold a concert in February 2024. He left the floor with a host of future sponsors.

The event emcee, a Kenyan from Marketing Africa, never did his homework well.

(l-R) John Chihi with Barbara Kasekende the Head of the Advisory Department Uganda Development Bank and William Kalombo the chief Executive office Marketing Africa at the Marketer’s night out at the Golf Course Hotel on 28th April 2023. Photo by Nicholas Oneal

You can never fully engage a Ugandan and have their undue attention after a meal. Sadly, most of the events to accentuate the fun on the night happened after dinner. By the time announcements for lucky winners were made for nights for two excursions, many potential winners had long left.

Julius Kipng’etich chats with Barbra Arimi (center) the NSSF Head of Marketing and Communications with Barbara Kasekende the Head of the Advisory Department Uganda Development Bank at the Marketer’s night out at the Golf Course Hotel on 28th April 2023. Photo by Nicholas Oneal

Then there was the karaoke segment supposed to add spark to the event. It kicked off well past midnight and the few who attempted to sing, competed with the frogs croaking in the nearby wetland.