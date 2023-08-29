How it went down at ‘Rabbit On The Pulpit’ book launch

By Hussein Kiganda

The launch of an anthology titled Rabbit On The Pulpit by Bernard M. Mujuni took place at the National Theatre on August 23, 2023. The event seamlessly blended English literature with contemporary African stage plays, creating an atmosphere of urban sophistication and cultural resonance.

The launch began with a series of general introductions, as literature enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds gathered to celebrate the occasion. Attendees expressed their motivations for being present, setting the stage for an engaging evening.

A panel discussion ensued, delving into the themes of the book and the broader landscape of African literature. The conversation revolved around how Western culture has often overshadowed and marginaliSed African traditions.

Prominent senior writers, including Aggey Nshekanabo, Sheilah Ajok Lubangakene and Aliker P. Ocitti, led the discussion. They explored the dynamics of the book industry and its market, offering valuable insights.

During her address, Ajok encouraged Africans to embrace the habit of reading and proposed that African-authored books be included in school curriculums. She stressed the importance of relatable examples in teaching African children.

Discussants review a book titled Rabbit On The Pulpit by Bernard M. Mujuni at the National Theatre on August 23, 2023. Photo by Hussein Kiganda

“Bring our books into our classrooms. We must learn to narrate our stories that can truly make an impact. We need to produce and publish our own books, making them readily available in our schools,” she urged.

She also advocated for government policies imposing substantial taxes on foreign books to support the market for domestically published works.

Turning to Uganda’s reading culture, Ocitti expressed his disappointment with the country’s lackluster reading habits. He criticised the tendency of many Ugandans to borrow books from those who purchase them, only to display them on shelves as status symbols.

He further advised aspiring Ugandan writers to diversify their careers, recognising that writing alone is no longer as lucrative due to technological advancements and other factors.

“We face a mindset challenge. Ugandans have a habit of borrowing books and displaying them at home merely for decoration. They relish posing with these books to earn boasting rights. In the Ugandan context, you can’t focus solely on books; you must multitask. If you only pursue books, you’re indirectly calling for a divorce,” Ocitti explained.

Following the discussion, there was a musical and stage play interlude performed to visually represent some of the poems featured in the anthology.

It was a quintessential African contemporary performance, complete with traditional instruments and costumes, but conducted in English. The background songs were sung in Rukiga to harmonise with the African theme and message.

Guests enjoy the stage performances during the launch of a book titled Rabbit On The Pulpit by Bernard M. Mujuni at the National Theatre on August 23, 2023. Photo by Hussein Kiganda

The central theme of the play reflected how Africans have forsaken their traditional beliefs to embrace Western culture, leaving the future generations adrift.

It involved a recitation of African folktales and stories about how Africans perished in battles, including the world wars, while striving to fight for the interests of their Western colonial masters, leaving their families to suffer.

The author of the book, Mujuni, elucidated that the title of the book holds symbolic meanings, illustrating how people have adopted the cunning, survivalist, manipulative, and persuasive traits of the African rabbit, as often depicted in African folktales.

He indicated that his motivation to write the anthology stemmed from his yearning to shape a future that had yet to be realised.

“Rabbit” represents the embodiment of a rabbit-like character, marked by sharp wit, trapped in death but compelled to tell stories to while away the time.

“I commenced my writing journey and began accumulating work a decade ago, now amassing over 800 pieces. If you can’t find the future you desire, you have the power to create it. You can expect trilogies to follow this one, as you can see,” Mujuni remarked.

Bernard Mujuni, the author of Rabbit On The Pulpit, talks to guests during the book launch at the National Theatre on August 23, 2023. Photo by Hussein Kiganda

“My book is deeply rooted in cultural research. Growing up as a community child, I gleaned a wealth of knowledge from my community. I’m writing for the generation not privy to the history we are aware of, aiming to bridge the generational gap and perhaps serve as a reference for future generations, illustrating how people used to live,” Mujuni added.

The guest of honor, retired Justice Ralph Ochan, inaugurated the book following his speech that advocated for the appreciation of the art industry. He implored Ugandans to recognise the arts as valuable fields that influence the nation’s direction. To him, while the sciences hold significance, the arts are equally crucial, as they shape the community’s way of life.

“Science is undeniably important, but it cannot exist in isolation from art, as they both function harmoniously under one roof,” Justice Achan remarked.

The event concluded with a photo opportunity outside the auditorium, where attendees eagerly snapped pictures with the book’s author and other distinguished guests who graced the occasion.