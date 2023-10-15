How it went down at Prima’s Lusaniya fest

By Ignatius Kamya

Saturday 14th October, saw a number of Kampala party people head to Impala Hotel Munyonyo for the third edition of Prima Lusaniya Fest.

The annual Lusaniya fest surely had people from all walks of life with each of them making sure they have themselves a taste of Lusaniya food.

Early showers within many parts of Kampala disrupted the program that was supposed to get underway at midday there by having the guests starting to flock in at 4pm and by 6pm the turn up had gone up.

Some of the revellers at Prima’s Lusaniya fest. Photo by Ignatius Kamya

With a big number of them being mostly girls, the moment they reached the venue their next activity was pulling out phones from their bags to capture selfie moments

The Lusaniya we managed to taste only had meat and rice as the most appetizing things amongst all the foods on it with much of the other being left on including beans, matooke and g-nut paste.

As the unwritten laws of lusaniya foods go it’s surely always the one who bought that is supposed to eat chicken – this law was not observed.

Singer Spice Diana and stylist Abbas Kaijuka dig into their Lusaniya at the fest. Photo by Ignatius Kamya

Lusaniya background

Talking about lusaniya, it’s something that dates way back to the and politician but well known for his knowledge in the food industry Salim Uhuru explains how something many saw as a food for omuntu wa wansi is surely being embraced by many these days.

“First of all Lusaniya food is more of a buffet having rice, meat, beans, gnuts, matooke, chicken, salads, gnuts and so on depending on the one making it, at times they add juice as a complimentary to ensure customers have a proper meal”. Uhuru explains.

He adds that Lusaniya food is something that has picked up more in the last 2 years with many restaurants embracing it and the orders increasing going high for people who know it’s worth.

These two upped the game by washing down their lusaniya with wine. photo by Ignatius Kamya

We copied it from the Arabian culture where on special days like Idd, dua’s and so on as they serve guests with “nsaniya’s” full of pilawo and meat and so by the time one gets up they are surely satisfied.

He says Lusaniya food requires one to have the appetite and with a good speed to consume a recognizable portion of food in the shortest time possible because the people your seated with can undo it while your still slaying.

Sheebah Karungi, Geosteady and Anknown Prosper provided the entertainment