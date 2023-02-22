How it went down as Miss Uganda 2023 contestants were unveiled

By Steven Odeke

The question now is, who will take the crown on March 17 after this year’s contestants were unveiled to the public over the weekend in a glamourous event held at Kampala Serena Hotel.

The 21 finalists were scouted from the countrywide search that commenced in January across five regions including the newly included West Nile region. There was a pre-selection session as well held in Kampala to whittle out the final 21 who will battle for the ultimate tiara next month.

The Miss Uganda finalists from Central region. File photo.

On Saturday evening, town fashionistas, former Miss Uganda queens, contestants’ relatives and friends attended the event to support their favourite girls. The girls started off the evening by sashaying on the runway as they were introduced by the day’s hosts, Television personality Robin Kisti and outgoing Miss Uganda runner up Mariam Nyamatte. It was mostly to showcase the catwalk skills in different asymmetric gowns, much to their fans’ delight who waved placards and T-shirts bearing their people’s names.

This is Miss Uganda’s 10th year under licence holder Brenda Nanyonjo and they decided to run the show differently from the past edition with a reality TV format to show the journey to the crown. The 21 girls are to be taken through some tasks in boot camp that will include them showing off their special talents and personalities en route to the finale crowning.

The fun-filled had performances from instrumentalist Jose Sax who blew some covers of popular local songs during the interval.