How hyper dance group hooked American rapper 6ix9ine

By Alfred Byenkya

The Hypers Kids Africa dance Group have explained how they came in contact with American rapper 6ix 9ine

Marvin Seth,the leader of the dance group said they came in contact with the rapper after they did a dance video on one of the rappers latest songs

“The rapper has a new song with an afro beat sound, we downloaded the song on YouTube and did a demo dance video and we uploaded it on face book and instagram and we tagged him. It took only two days and then he responded to us and said that he is going to fly to Uganda to meet us though we never believed him until when he came,” he said in a recent Television interview

He said he replied them using instagram and then he asked for their address and phone numbers and promised to be in Uganda in only two days

“ He arrived at our home around 5:00am in the morning wearing a mask. He asked if all the kids were around and I told him they are around and used the opportunity to record the video with them,” he explained

He is a very creative artiste who came with his personal body guard and recorded the video using an iphone and the iphone was being operated by his body guard and left the country after two days

He added that the rapper chose to come to the country quietly because he wanted to concetrate on his music video project