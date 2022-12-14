How Hope Mukasa left Mengo house

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

The impression recently created by social media was that Hope Mukasa had lost all hope. This was after media reports that the entertainment veteran had been forcefully evicted from his home in Mengo.

We have, however, since established that Hope Mukasa was not forcefully evacuated, but he agreed to leave the premises. Before the said eviction, Hope Mukasa lived in the said house with his baby mama, Fiona Walusimbi and three daughters.

It was alleged that the family was evicted from his cousin’s house and property in Mengo. The property is believed to belong to Edwin Samuel Kulubya Mugambe, who is currently based in America.

The said property has been occupied by Hope Mukasa since 2010 after it was left abandoned.

In order to protect it from grabbers, Hope agreed with Kulubya that the latter becomes caretaker. Hope renovated the property and made it his family home.

However, earlier in the year, Kulubya asked Hope to vacate the premises. It was agreed that Hope vacates the home on December 13. By then, Hope’s children would have started school holidays and would be resettled at another home without hindrance to their academic progress. It was also agreed that Hope recovers the items he used to renovate the house.

“Iron sheets, burglar proofing and other items were removed and taken to Hope’s new residence,” said a source.

If the eviction had been forceful, those items would remain in Mengo,” argued the source.

The background

Hope and Sheena Mukasa wedded in 1992 at Namirembe Cathedral. The two, however, lived apart for several years, which resulted into an ongoing divorce case at the Family Division of the High Court in Makindye.

With Sheena living in Sweden for about 20 years, where she was joined by the children, Hope started another family in Kampala, which now consists of a baby mama and three girls.

Hope’s baby mama, Fiona, was his finance manager at Sabrina’s Pub.

Over the last few months, Sheena and Hope have been fighting over properties, including the once popular Bava Studios. There was nothing to fight for in Sabrina’s Pub, which closed 2017.

“Hope Mukasa and his girlfriend are building a new house, where everything that was removed from the Mengo property will be used on the new house,” reveals the source.

Hope plans on building another studio to which he will retire from public life. Hope Mukasa is said to be the one who brought us Juliana Kanyomozi, Iryn Namubiru, Benon – all talents that got a boost at his defunct Sabrina’s Pub.