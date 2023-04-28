Friday, April 28, 2023
How Ghetto Kids ended up on Britain’s Got Talent

by Editorial Team
By Ahmad Muto

Dauda Kavuma, the manager of sensational dance group Triplets Ghetto Kids, has finally answered the one question that bothered a number of people on how a Ugandan dance group got to Britain’s Got Talent, yet it is exclusively a UK affair, at least on paper.

Media personality James Onen alias Fatboy particularly wondered: “I’m glad they were well received. However, my only issue is I thought the show is called Britain’s Got Talent, meaning the performing acts should at the very least be living in Britain to be eligible to participate. So to me the Ghetto Kids’ participation in this makes no sense.”

Appearing on Urban Television on April 27, 2023, Kavuma explained that organisers follow content from outside the UK, especially on social media.   

Kavuma

“What I know is that outside the UK, they watch a lot of social media content and how different acts evolve. So we applied and they replied asking us to share our videos and our social media handles. We sent videos three times. They handed us over to different people they work with, starting with their talent scouts. It is a long process we started in October 2022. And we started going to the auditions in December,” he explained.

“The person you start with on mail is not the one you end up meeting later. They even give you a medical doctor to check if you all are fit. They give you the invitation and you work on visa, but they are all refunded after the show,” Kavuma added.

Recall in mid April, Ugandans woke up to a viral video and news that the Triplet Ghetto Kids had received a golden buzzer during their Britain’s Got Talent audition for their top-tier performance, meaning they had advanced to the next round. However, it was later revealed that it happened in 2022, but was never made public because of a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) they signed with the organisers.

