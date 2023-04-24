How fitness instructors are breaking marriages

By Joan Murungi

Women join fitness clubs for various reasons. Some want to reduce the risk of conditions such as heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes and certain types of cancers. Others join to stay physically fit, build a perfect body (hips, bums and tummy trim). However, a number of these women end up getting into relationships with their instructors. Because of this, fitness instructors have been named as one of the reasons as to why many marriages are breaking.

“Fitness clubs are filled with unprofessional instructors and that is why they end up dating their clients. In Uganda, fitness trainers are many, but fitness instructors are very few,” Shafic Sepuuya, a fitness instructor from Celebrity Fitness Club Uganda, told The Kampala Sun.

He explained that fitness trainers copy what fitness instructors, do whereas fitness instructors are taught to do the job.

Shafic says it is normal to get attracted to the opposite sex, but then, it shouldn’t be a routine.

“It will destroy you. Some fitness trainers even express their feeling in the presence of everyone. If you can’t resist someone, approach her privately,” he advised.

The self-made instructor knows of prominent women who are dating instructors because they find them better than their husbands.

“Some fitness trainers with a perfect physique dress indecently (in skimpy shorts) and this creates admiration from their female clients. Most women love men with such bodies because they have probably heard from friends that they are good in bed. Therefore, they would like to find out if indeed this is true.

“We receive different clients that come with different intentions. Some come for fitness whereas others come because they were told that you can get a man who has a good body shape from they gym. Some are told that they can get a rich man from the gym since that is where they spend most of their time,” Shafic said.

He noted that many trainers are not bothered about whether the client is married or not.

“Women are weak at heart. After falling in love with their fitness instructors, they tend to compare their husbands to their fitness instructors. They start imagining how they will go back home to a boring husband in bed who keeps shouting at her all the time and yet while with her instructor, she receives compliments and good sex. These trainers are energetic and they never get tired. In the end, she will make him her side dish and that is how marriages end up breaking,” Shafic explained.

He revealed that some of the women get attached to their fitness trainers since they communicate a lot.

“They end up sharing most of their problems with these people (trainers) who convince them about having solutions to their problems. In most cases, such relationships with fitness trainers are lustful since most of these trainers also target rich women that can help them finance their lifestyle.

“Therefore, they know what to do to have women attracted to them. Such trainers prefer to be side dishes and they are never committed to one partner. They are pushed to do this because they want money. Unfortunately, many people think that fitness instructors are rich, but this is untrue. That is one other reason why some women desperately want to date them,” Shafic said.