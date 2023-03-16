How Esther Nakaziba is fighting to elevate special effects makeup industry

By Hussein Kiganda

As the makeup business continues to grow into a more recognised and profitable venture in Uganda, several makeup experts have been sired, from the film and music industries.

Makeup artistes are needed on music video and movie sets to create different visual scenarios and to alter the appearances of actors to fit into the characters in the script.

Well, Esther Nakaziba has stamped her name in the movie and music industry as one of the best special effects (SFX) makeup artistes.

She is obsessed with art and is ready to train young people about the craft.

Nakaziba can create fake wounds, bruises, swollen faces, rotten skin, and many more as desired by the director of the project.

On how she joined the venture, Nakaziba told The Kampala Sun that she was inspired by Shakirah Kibirige and Kenyan artiste Grace Murema.

“I met a makeup artiste called Shakirah Kibirige at the Bakayimbira School of Performing Arts in my Senior Six vacation. I saw what she was doing on set and I promised myself that I would learn and do the same. Having learnt from her, I extended my learning with Grace Murema, a Kenyan makeup artiste,” Nakaziba said.

Esther Nakaziba

Having learnt the basics, Nakaziba started working as a makeup artiste on music videos after which she penetrated the film industry. She has worked on; The Honorables, 27 Guns, Bed of Thorns, Kafa Coh, Prestige, and several commercials.

After mastering the art of makeup, she also added another skill – costume designing to supplement her art in makeup.

Nakaziba doing the makeup of actor Ronnie Mulindwa

She owns E-Nakaziba Creatives, a company that does both makeup and costume designing and trains the youth on how to venture into the makeup business.

Nakaziba has mentored over 30 young makeup artistes and is organising the E-nakaziba Exhibition on March 31 to April 2, at Motiv, Industrial Area in Kampala, where she will be teaching them the basics of makeup and costume design.

“There is an offer for 100 yout to come and learn how to do makeup to use it to elevate their lives and earn a living,” she said.

On why she put up the exhibition, Nakaziba hinted that there is a big gap in the makeup industry that needs to be covered.

“Many films are being made, but we are very few makeup artistes. Sometimes I am called to do more than 10 projects at the same time and I cannot be on all of them at once. So I need some new entrants to fill in that space, and these will need to be trained,” Nakaziba said.

“I also want to train girls that were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and those who do not have what to do. Learning how to do makeup could be one of the easiest ways to earn money,” she stated.

Nakaziba is also fighting hard to see different film festivals and awards organisers recognise the field of makeup.