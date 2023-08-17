How Daniella Atim, Desire Luzinda nurture friendships among their children

By Sarah Nabakooza

US-based Ugandan singer Desire Luzinda shared a touching moment with her daughter, Michelle Heather Kaddu and two of Jose Chameleone’s sons, Abba Marcus and Alpha Mayanja, during a visit at Wesana Ministries Orphanage in Kirinya, Bweyogerere on Monday afternoon, August 14.

As the team from the Desire Luzinda Foundation, led by Desire (founder), introduced themselves, Abba Marcus and Alpha displayed radiant smiles, saying they were eager to join ‘Maama Michelle’ (referring to Desire) in spreading love and compassion.

The team carried along an assortment of food items, diapers and other items.

Abba Marcus took the initiative, distributing sodas to everyone, as Michelle and Alpha tried to have conversations with the children they found there.

On how she fosters her harmonious relationship with the Mayanjas, she said it was because of God.

“That’s what happens when you let God take the lead, even in parenthood,” she shared.

Abba, Desire, Michelle and Alpha during a visit at Wesana Ministries Orphanage in Kirinya, Bweyogerere on Monday afternoon, August 14. Courtesy photo

The singer said her connection with Daniella Atim, Chameleone’s wife, played a pivotal role in nurturing the bond.

“When I reached the United States and met Daniella, we connected and started deliberately praying for our children. They are in the same age bracket, making it easy for them to forge a genuine connection. This mutual understanding has led to a sense of extended family, where the children can freely interact and share experiences, enriching their lives in the process,” Desire, who relocated to the US in 2018, said.

For Desire, this undertaking is a form of parenting in itself. “The children learn to appreciate the privileges they enjoy and gain a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by less fortunate kids, she noted.

Secular-turned-gospel artiste Desire’s commitment to charitable acts has been an intrinsic part of her identity even before her spiritual transformation. She expressed that her purpose now goes beyond simply visiting orphanages; she strives to extend the love of Jesus Christ to these deserving souls.

Continuing their mission of compassion, the team visited Kosovo community (a slum in Kampala) to celebrate a boy with special needs named Elijah Byarugaba. Elijah, who is physically handicapped, shares a birthday with Desire. Gospel artiste Levixone (Lucas Lubyogo), who grew up in Kosovo, joined hands with the team.

Levixone had expressed a request for Desire to join him in Kosovo for charity work during an interview on August 3, 2023 at actress Evelyn Namulondo‘s show at Theatre La Bonita.

A few days later, these words turned into reality as the collective effort materialised.

During her speech, Desire invited Michelle, Alpha and Abba to say a word or two to the guests. Michelle’s heartfelt words were followed by greetings from Abba and Alpha.

She pledged to fund Elijah’s medical treatment in Canada.

Levixone also pledged sh1m to support Elijah’s medical expenses.

The event climaxed with gift giving, lunch for the children, and a cake-cutting ceremony, accompanied by joyous ululations.