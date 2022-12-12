How celebs plan to celebrate Christmas

By Joan Murungi

In 2020 and 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic dampened Christmas, a day to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ.

Since the entertainment sector was closed, people celebrated the day at home in 2020, while in 2021, there were lowkey celebrations at hangout places.

In January 2021, the entertainment sector was fully opened and artistes are happy that they will have a chance to celebrate with their families, and also make money from the gigs that will be held on that day and New Year’s Eve.

Speaking to The Kampala Sun, different artistes revealed how they will be celebrating Christmas with their families amidst their busy schedules.

Pastor Wilson Bugembe

Pastor Wilson Bugembe at his ‘Katonda W’abanaku’ concert at Worship House in Nansana, Wakiso on June 12, 2022. Photo by Dickson Ndugwa

The disadvantaged children that are under his care are family to him. Bugembe has prepared to take some of the children to their families so that they can celebrate Christmas with them. Other children will celebrate with the Kani hit maker at his home.

“We shall cook, have a meal together and play some games to make the day fun,” Bugembe said.

Karole Kasita

Karole Kasita (centre) entertaining revellers at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds during the Corporate League after-party on Sunday, October 29, 2022. Photo by Ivan Kabuye

Pregnant Karole Kasita will have Christmas with family and perform later despite having made an announcement about taking a break from them (shows).

“We had a discussion with family and decided that we shall celebrate Christmas at my sister’s home. Everybody will have to gather there. We shall go to church in the morning and then have lunch. We hired someone to do the cooking for us because that’s a moment for us to get together as family. I even have a show that day. I took a musical break till next year, but there is nothing to do. Some promoters had already booked me before I made the announcement,” she said.

Meanwhile, singer Lydia Jazmine has a similar programme to Karole Kasita’s. She intends to have lunch with her family, and then go for her shows later in the night.

Coco Finger

Coco Finger will not celebrate this year’s Christmas with family. Instead, he is going to send them money and also provide for disadvantaged families that can’t afford to have a special meal that day.

“I will buy food for the disadvantaged around me who don’t have money. They are also family to me,” Coco said.

Levixone

Levixone performing during the event at Kololo Independence Grounds in November 2022. Photo by Simon Peter Tumwine

Singer Levixone told The Kampala Sun that the reason he didn’t book shows upcountry is because he wants to enjoy Christmas with his family. A promoter had booked him to perform in Soroti, but he cancelled it.

“The reason as to why I booked night shows in Kampala is simply because I want to have fun with my family to the fullest. We shall go to church in the morning and then have lunch with community children in Kosovo.”

Azawi

Azawi performing at Innovation House during the Guinness Shines Brightest Tour in Gulu. Photo by Ivan Kabuye

The Quinamino hit maker says being an artiste is a full-time job. Since Ugandans enjoy partying at night, Azawi wants to spend day time with her family. This time round, it’s her turn to cook for everyone at home. Having that meal with family is something special to her.

B2C’s Delivered Julio

“We shall be working. It’s our duty to work for our families and make them happy. We make sure they have a special meal to eat that day and that alone makes them feel our presence in our absence. If we are around, we shall have lunch with them. If we fail to turn up, they surely understand that we have failed,” Julio said.

Chosen Becky

Becky hasn’t booked any shows on Christmas. She says there is nothing better than family. After Christmas, she has shows booked in the US.

“We are Born-Again Christians. We shall get together as one family that day and pray for each other. My family is all that I have. We shall later have lunch together,” Chosen Becky said.

COMEDIANS

Napoleone Ehma

“We are organising shows in our home districts. Salvador Idringi will have a show in Koboko. I will have a show in Soroti. So, I will take my family to places they have never been before in Soroti. We actually save coins for such a time to specifically take our family out that day,” Ehma said.

Amooti Omubalanguzi

Amooti Omubalanguzi celebrates Christmas in January. For him, December 25 is a day for entertaining his fans.

“We don’t celebrate Christmas. We find a day in January and go out together for a special meal,” Amooti revealed.

Chiko

Comedian Frank Mubiru, famously known as Chiko, told The Kampala Sun that he will celebrate this year’s Christmas in the village with his wife, Melanie Ofrah.

“We keep switching places. Last year, we celebrated it from my wife’s home village. This year, we shall go to my home village. Next year, we shall celebrate it from our marital home with the children,” Mubiru revealed.