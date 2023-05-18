How Big Brother show helped Gaetano to get 2023 Uganda Film Festival nomination

By Hussein Kiganda

Media personality Gaetano Jjuko Kagwa, who gained fame through his participation in the inaugural edition of Big Brother Africa (BBA) in 2003, has explained the role the reality show played in his nomination in the Uganda Film Festival (UFF) 2023.

The radio presenter and emcee was nominated in the category of Best Actor In A TV Drama/Series, for his role in the series Junior Drama Club (JDC), in which he portrays the character of Phillip Balaba, alongside several other talented actors.

Upon learning about his nomination, Gaetano took to his social media handle to express his gratitude.

“Not only has @jdctvseries been nominated for Best TV Drama at the Uganda Film Festival, but our very own @dnabatanzi has also been nominated for Best Actress, and I have been nominated for Best Actor in a TV Drama. I am truly honored and humbled by this,” he wrote on Twitter.

During a podcast with media personality Flavia Tumusiime, Kagwa emphasised the significant role that BBA played in sparking his career in film.

“I have always enjoyed the big screen, so it was an easy-go when I returned from BBA. I was just normal, with no idea and preparation about the film. I didn’t know I could pull off this whole celebrity thing. I, therefore, decided to hit the iron while it was still hot and utilised every opportunity that came my way.”

Gaetano narrated that after BBA, he landed other major roles in the film industry and managed to feature in films such as Changers, which was produced in Kenya and Beneath The Lies. He disclosed that his first experience was intimidating.

“I had a significant role, but my first day on set was quite intimidating. I found myself surrounded by people who knew what they were doing, and I was star-struck,” he admitted.

“Immediately after BBA, an opportunity arose to act in the show Generations, where I was supposed to play the role of a brother to Nigerian actor Akin Omotoso. They called me and handed me a script to read, but I was extremely nervous, out of my depth, and clueless. Needless to say, I never appeared on the Generations show,” he said.

Gaetano emphasised the importance of not letting a single failure discourage one and expressed gratitude for the multiple opportunities he has received, attributing his success to his willingness to listen, learn, and adapt. This openness has enabled him to develop and excel in the diverse roles he has taken on, allowing him to refine his skills as an actor.

Gaetano highlighted the contrasting nature of acting on screen versus performing on stage and acknowledged that acting on screen is comparatively simpler due to the support of props and other elements that enhance the performance.

In contrast, he notices that commanding an audience’s attention on stage demands the utilisation of all one’s senses, making it a more arduous task.

However, Gaetano expressed his fondness for experiencing local content in its most authentic form, particularly in theatre.