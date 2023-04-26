How Big Brother house made Denzel embrace working out

By Abia Keitesi and Joan Murungi

When XFM presenter Charles ‘Denzel’ Mwiyeretsi joined the Big Brother Africa house in 2013, he had a moment of self-discovery. He came to the realisation that his body was just a sack in which organs were stored. This was after he saw other housemates with gym-honed bodies.

That was his inspiration to start working out. It helped that while in the house, they had a professional trainer.

After Big Brother, Denzel got a personal trainer he calls Shaunty to help him work out at home. His reason?

“I needed to fit into most of my clothes,” he says.

Other than toning his body, Denzel noted that he works out to keep off diseases.

“I hate being rich and then become bedridden because of health complications. I would rather use now and not regret in the future,” he said.

Denzel is currently focused on getting muscular arms, so he does a lot of arm push-ups.

He has since become an expert on exercises through practice and not any formal training. He advises people to walk rather than drive, and hit the gym thrice a week, at least.

“At some point, I gave up because like any other human being, life won’t always move smoothly. I got distractions, was financially unstable for some time, so I thought about putting my fitness training on hold,” Denzel reveals.

Denzel had a dream of becoming Uganda’s next Floyd Mayweather (former American professional boxer), a case of dreams wasting themselves on people. The dream did not come true. While training, Denzel was once punched hard, and the dream flew out of his head.

To keep his fitness going, Denzel says he only eats one meal a day and eats a little bit of junk foods once a week in order to prevent a lot of fats in his body.

He reveals that he sold his gas cooker and fridge in order to prevent him from keeping foodstuffs in his house and maybe the cooker that would tempt him to cook late in the night.

It is paying off.

“Fans give compliments about my new look,” says Denzel.