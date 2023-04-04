How 18-year-old raped 60 women in work fraud

By Jeff Andrew Lule

At the age of 18, Ashraf Lubega, a resident of Katosi village in Kisoga sub-county, Mukono district, launched the Medical Scrub Uganda online job page, where he called himself Dr. Ronnie.

He used the platform to entice females who were looking for work.

The suspect didn’t have a fixed address and mostly worked between Mukono and Kayunga, where he would meet his various ‘clients’ before raping them.

Fred Enanga, a police spokesperson, stated that after seducing the unwary female victims on Facebook, he would conduct a quick interview with them before setting up a meeting to go over the terms and conditions.

For instance, he interviewed a 24-year-old midwife from Kireka in Kampala district on March 11, 2023, and invited her to Ntunda village, Ntunda Parish in Mukono, where he turned against her in a busy area and raped her.

The Criminal Intelligence and Flying Squad teams later located Lubega and apprehended him after receiving many leads from different victims.

Enanga, while addressing a joint security briefing at the police headquarters in Naguru, Kampala, on Monday said the suspect is now being held by the Nagalama Division police pending additional investigations to acquire more evidence before facing the law.

Nonetheless, the suspect allegedly confessed to having used the Facebook page fraud to seduce, rob, and rape numerous innocent people in the public who had medical backgrounds.

He emphasised that extensive investigations are being carried out by the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) Cyber-Crime Section to determine whether the criminal sexual network has other members.

Young girls and women were advised by the Police to exercise particular caution when conducting business or looking for employment on digital or social media platforms.

“Job seekers are particularly vulnerable to online job scammers, who create websites,” he added,

Enanga emphasised that it is crucial to conduct extensive web research or due diligence on an employer before applying for a job.

“Avoid lone meetings with strangers, and never send money to anyone you meet online. It is also crucial to confirm the employer’s identity with an in-person interview or a video call. Once again, we urge job seekers not to accept a job solely through email, over the phone, or via a chat app,” he added.