House of Jazz first experience excites revellers at Latitude 0° Hotel

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko



On Saturday night, July 29, jazz enthusiasts and music lovers alike gathered at Latitude 0° Hotel in Makindye, Kampala for the first edition of the House of Jazz musical experience.



The event promised a night of soul-stirring melodies and top-notch entertainment, and it delivered all that in abundance.

The black carpet laid across the floor of the venue created an intimate and inviting atmosphere, setting the stage for an unforgettable night.

Chef Alex Itungulu from Zanzibar and his Pan-African team treated the guests to a delicious dinner, and ensured that their taste buds were as satisfied as their ears would be later in the evening.



The music kicked off with the enchanting sounds of the Kampala Jazz Orchestra with smooth jazz renditions of classics by Frank Sinatra, Miles Davis, and Louis ‘Satchmo’ Armstrong and more who set the perfect tone for the evening, allowing guests to unwind and immerse themselves in the world of jazz.

However, it was the African jazz pieces of Nantogo, Hapo Zamani, and a few Swahili coastal songs that thrilled guests and stole the show, taking crowds on a mesmerising journey that left them delighted and craving for more.



As the music played, guests were treated to an uninterrupted flow of the exquisite taste of The Singleton whisky. Coupled with smooth jazz, it was a match made in heaven.



The crowd roared with excitement as Bien Aime Sol, of the renowned defunct Kenyan Sauti Sol band, took the stage.

Bien Aime Sol, of the renowned defunct Kenyan Sauti Sol band, performing at House of Jazz musical experience on July 29, 2023

His performance was nothing short of electrifying and he effortlessly connected with the crowd with each one singing along to his songs such as Extravaganza, Short and Sweet, Suzanna, Nishike and Mbozi Za Malwa.



Bien surprised revellers with his Bald Men Love Better, song that’s off his Jazz EPL.