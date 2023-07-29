Hon. Racheal Magoola roots for Arts & Culture ministry

By Hussein Kiganda

Racheal Magoola, the renowned musician and politician famous for her hit song “Obangaina,” has made a plea to the government to consider establishing a dedicated ministry for arts and culture to boost the creative sector.

During her attendance at the Film Club session on July 25, 2023, the Bugweri district woman legislator addressed filmmakers, emphasizing the need for a centralized entity that can effectively oversee and support the arts and culture domain, which is currently scattered across six different ministries.

“The creative industry is scattered almost in 6 different ministries. We need a single place for all of them, like a ministry,” she said.

Magoola expressed her concern over the absence of a specific ministry for arts and culture in the current regime, considering that during the time of former President Iddi Amin Dada, such a ministry held significant importance.

The legislator firmly believes that investing more in the creative sector could propel the nation’s economy forward rapidly. She was particularly disheartened to learn about the potential demolition of the historic Norman Cinema, which she believes should be preserved as a national tourist site.

Furthermore, she advocated for the establishment of more cinemas throughout the country to promote the culture of film and provide a platform for filmmakers and creatives to showcase their work.

“I am so hurt that Norman cinema, a site that should be protected by the government for the future of the entertainment sector is facing demolition. When Parliament resumes, I am going to make sure that this is regarded as a matter of national importance. In fact, there should be cinemas all over the country, for filmmakers and creatives to showcase their work,” she said.

In contrast to Magoola’s call for a new ministry, Andrew Ssebaggala, the productions manager at the Uganda National Cultural Centre (UNCC), proposed that the existing center should receive adequate funding to address issues pertaining to the arts and culture sector.

Ssebaggala explained that while other similar bodies enjoy sufficient funding, the UNCC struggles to fulfill its responsibilities due to inadequate financial support.

The musician-turned-politician also criticized the government for imposing regulations on the creative sector without taking significant steps to develop it. She pointed out that a sector should be regulated after it has undergone growth and with the guidance of a well-defined policy.

Magoola expressed her frustration that, after 63 years, the National Culture Policy has still not been finalized, leading to confusion about the source of the regulations affecting the industry.

“63 years and the National Culture Policy is still being drafted?” She exclaimed and added, “Where are the regulations coming from when the policy is not in draft?”

What is the UNCC?

According to the online portal of the Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development, The Uganda National Cultural Centre (UNCC) is a Ugandan statutory body that was established by the Uganda National Cultural Centre Act, a 1959 Act of Parliament (amended 1965) and is charged mandated to; provide and establish theatres and cultural centers in the country, encourage and develope cultural and artistic activities, provide a home to societies, groups, and organisations that deal in art, culture, and entertainment.

At the moment, the Centre has two main components: the National Theatre and the Nommo Gallery. The National Theatre provides a venue for stage performances of different kinds, and also serves as a cinema and the Nommo Gallery features exhibitions of works of art by both Ugandan and foreign artists.

What Happened To The Ministry of Culture And Community Development?

Well, it should be noted that as creatives call for the formation of an independent ministry, the Culture And Community Development ministry, which was majorly put up to work with creatives was put up right after Uganda’s independence but was later put to a halt later.

According to a document titled “The Uganda National Culture Policy” dated December 2006, by The Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development(MGLSD),

In the Ministry of Culture And Community Development was the Department of Culture which was charged with the responsibility of ensuring the preservation, promotion and development of Uganda’s cultures.

The Government enacted laws to strengthen the culture function but these included; the Historical Monuments (Amendment) Decree (No.6) of 1977, The Historical Monuments Act of 1967, Uganda National Culture Centre 1965 Amendments Act, Copyright Act of 1964(This Act has been repealed and replaced with the Copyright and Neigbouring Rights Act, 2006) and the Stage Plays and Public Entertainment Act of 1964.

The document also clarifies that “Uganda has not had a well-documented Policy to guide and coordinate culture.”