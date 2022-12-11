Hon. Norbert Mao turns heads at Sheebah Karungi concert

By Kampala Sun Writer

Justice and Constitution Affairs Minister, Hon. Norbert Mao turned heads during Sheebah Karungi’s concert at Kampala Serena Hotel.

Mao, dressed in a sharp suit occupied the VVIP section with his date and former Kampala woman MP aspirant, Beatrice Kayanja.

Throughout the evening, other partiers kept stealing glances at Mao who kept his focus on his date and the stage performances.

For many in attendance, the Sheebah Karungi show was worth the hype and it lived up to the high billing right from the stage set up, the performances and the sound.