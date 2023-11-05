Hon. Magoola lights up Fusion Autospa

By John Musoke

Hon. Rachael Magoola, the Woman MP for Bugweri District is very much in touch with her musical side. If anything, legislation has brought a playful side in her that many never saw before

On Friday, Magoola, famed for the timeless “Obangaina” song, was part of the Afrigo band that performed at Fusion Autospa in Munyonyo.

When Hon. Magoola stepped on stage she performed her 1999 jam “Obangaina” the crowed never needed prodding as they got up and started dancing while singing along.

Magoola, well known of her popular hit “Obangaina” sprung to the world in 1999. The song turned into a miracle for Magoola that it was awarded number one song of the year in a news media poll for three years in a row. Twenty-four years on, it still strikes new chords in the ears of their fans.