Hollywood actor Omari to offer free masterclass to Ugandan filmmakers

By Hussein Kiganda

American actor Morocco Omari, the co-producer of “The Girl In The Yellow Jumper” by Loukman Ali, Uganda’s first movie to get onto the international streaming platform Netflix, has promised to continue guiding Ugandan filmmakers at a free cost for the love of the country.

The Hollywood actor jetted into the country on January 22, 2023, and attended the Film Club sessions on January 24, 2023, at the National Theatre.

Talking to Ugandan filmmakers, he noted that the Ugandan film industry is not profitable at the moment but he is ready to keep on offering any possible help to develop it.

American actor Morocco Omari is to offer Ugandan filmmakers a masterclass Photo. Hussein Kiganda.

“Here, film is not paying but I still come back to be part of it and will always do. I have always been here and offered free masterclass lessons to filmmakers,” he said.

He urged filmmakers with good movie ideas to reach out to him if they need his help. He promised to work with them on several projects and connect them to the film world outside the country.

He added that filmmakers need to believe in themselves to spread their wings to the international space.

Omari’s love for Africa has been visible throughout the years. He has always offered free acting lessons to African filmmakers in countries such as Kenya, Tanzania, Botswana, South Africa, and several more.

Morocco is an actor, producer, screenwriter, and director, best known for his role as Tariq in the Hip-Hop television drama series Empire, Chicago Fire on NBC, Prison Break, Homeland on Showtime, Malcolm & Eddie, Early Edition, NCIS on CBS; The Beast, and 24.